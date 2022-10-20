Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Alfi Inc. (ALF) last week performance was -71.22%

As on October 19, 2022, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) started slowly as it slid -7.50% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2987 and sunk to $0.25 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALF posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$6.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -440.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0621, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3976.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4449.59, operating margin was -68718.06 and Pretax Margin of -71583.00.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Alfi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.36%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -71583.00 while generating a return on equity of -369.62.

Alfi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -440.20%.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alfi Inc. (ALF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.10.

In the same vein, ALF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43.

Technical Analysis of Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alfi Inc., ALF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.76 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1377.