Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) last week performance was 0.03%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.94% to $34.89. During the day, the stock rose to $35.89 and sunk to $34.57 before settling in for the price of $36.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CARR posted a 52-week range of $33.10-$57.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $845.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $840.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.45.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Carrier Global Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s Vice President, Controller sold 3,682 shares at the rate of 45.73, making the entire transaction reach 168,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 33,036 for 56.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,851,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,995 in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.62) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.60.

In the same vein, CARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

[Carrier Global Corporation, CARR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.