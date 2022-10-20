Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) last week performance was -1.85%

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.91% at $20.67. During the day, the stock rose to $21.51 and sunk to $20.50 before settling in for the price of $21.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDR posted a 52-week range of $17.42-$35.28.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.28, operating margin was -1.05 and Pretax Margin of -8.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 58.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chief Communications Officer sold 19,502 shares at the rate of 25.19, making the entire transaction reach 491,296 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,231. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 29,725 for 25.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 746,636. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,510 in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -5.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.90.

In the same vein, EDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.