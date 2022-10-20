Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Planet Labs PBC (PL) last week performance was -11.19%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.80% to $4.76, before settling in for the price of $5.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $3.70-$12.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.40.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-Founder and CEO bought 19,230 shares at the rate of 6.47, making the entire transaction reach 124,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,230. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for 6.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 994,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,580 in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.85.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

[Planet Labs PBC, PL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.