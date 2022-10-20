Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) last week performance was -2.58%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.12% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.97 and sunk to $0.87 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$13.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $408.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $379.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2704, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3463.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 11,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,290. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 2.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 227,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 291,423 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Skillz Inc., SKLZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.21 million was inferior to the volume of 10.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0931.