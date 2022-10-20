Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) last week performance was -4.00%

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -7.17% at $0.08, before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$0.84.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1089, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2510.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s CEO & President bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 7,686 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for 0.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.60%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.58.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0107.