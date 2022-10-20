Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) latest performance of 3.62% is not what was on cards

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.62% to $14.87. During the day, the stock rose to $14.89 and sunk to $14.325 before settling in for the price of $14.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.85-$15.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.96, operating margin was +37.80 and Pretax Margin of +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.16, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.23.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.71, a figure that is expected to reach 1.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

[Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.