PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) last month volatility was 6.03%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.44% at $3.30. During the day, the stock rose to $3.485 and sunk to $3.24 before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $3.48-$43.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.89.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 781 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.70, operating margin was -21.89 and Pretax Margin of -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 12, this organization’s CAO & Treasurer sold 606 shares at the rate of 6.24, making the entire transaction reach 3,781 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,746. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s CAO & Treasurer sold 626 for 7.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,352 in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.