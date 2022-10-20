ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Moves -7.02% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.02% to $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.925 and sunk to $0.85 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRQR posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$8.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8105, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5421.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -4300.89 and Pretax Margin of -4530.72.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.77%, in contrast to 43.60% institutional ownership.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.96.

In the same vein, PRQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

[ProQR Therapeutics N.V., PRQR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0545.