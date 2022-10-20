Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) volume hits 0.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -8.27% at $2.55. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.51 before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$9.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $364.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 41.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.93, making the entire transaction reach 78,526 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 227,693. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Interim CEO bought 25,561 for 3.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,175. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,568,443 in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.