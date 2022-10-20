Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.38 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.07% to $10.02. During the day, the stock rose to $10.87 and sunk to $9.81 before settling in for the price of $10.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$21.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -177.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.55, operating margin was -1795.79 and Pretax Margin of -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.92, making the entire transaction reach 109,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,773. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for 11.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,105. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -177.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 100.74.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

[Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.