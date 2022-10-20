Sea Limited (SE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 9.54 million

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -10.75% at $47.92. During the day, the stock rose to $52.43 and sunk to $45.83 before settling in for the price of $53.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $50.79-$372.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 95.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $555.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.92.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.27%, in contrast to 74.90% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.26) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.09 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.51.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.72, a figure that is expected to reach -1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.98.