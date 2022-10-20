Stellantis N.V. (STLA) PE Ratio stood at $2.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 19, 2022, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) started slowly as it slid -2.01% to $12.66, before settling in for the price of $12.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STLA posted a 52-week range of $11.37-$21.92.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.05.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Stellantis N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.66%, in contrast to 54.43% institutional ownership.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stellantis N.V. (STLA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, STLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.61, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Stellantis N.V., STLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.34 million was better the volume of 5.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.