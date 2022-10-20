Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) last month volatility was 5.29%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.52% to $22.07, before settling in for the price of $23.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $13.27-$26.51.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 158.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,231 shares at the rate of 25.29, making the entire transaction reach 410,508 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,659. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Director sold 29,899 for 25.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 774,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,000 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.63) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.16.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

[Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., SNDX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.