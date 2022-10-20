Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 1.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 1.00% at $122.50. During the day, the stock rose to $122.63 and sunk to $119.33 before settling in for the price of $121.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $101.85-$195.82.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.59.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7799 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.16, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director sold 167 shares at the rate of 125.24, making the entire transaction reach 20,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,042. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,381 for 124.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420,028. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,191 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.80, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 215.03.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.24% While, its Average True Range was 4.28.