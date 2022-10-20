Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is predicted to post EPS of 0.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 3.32% at $7.78. During the day, the stock rose to $7.78 and sunk to $7.475 before settling in for the price of $7.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $7.39-$11.69.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $436.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 34000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.38, operating margin was +12.80 and Pretax Margin of +13.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.55, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.56.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.