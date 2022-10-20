Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) plunge -2.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.79% to $3.81, before settling in for the price of $3.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$9.10.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $790.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.42, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.74.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

[Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.