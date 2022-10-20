The key reasons why Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is -64.91% away from 52-week high?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.48% at $21.23. During the day, the stock rose to $22.17 and sunk to $20.37 before settling in for the price of $22.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMBL posted a 52-week range of $15.41-$60.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 211.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.60, operating margin was +1.42 and Pretax Margin of -19.48.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Bumble Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 35,200 shares at the rate of 28.37, making the entire transaction reach 998,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,700.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +41.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 211.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bumble Inc. (BMBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.50.

In the same vein, BMBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.