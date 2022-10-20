The key reasons why KeyCorp (KEY) is -39.31% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.89% to $16.49. During the day, the stock rose to $17.00 and sunk to $16.415 before settling in for the price of $16.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $15.26-$27.17.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $932.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $928.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17262 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +44.43 and Pretax Margin of +43.97.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Director sold 5,200 shares at the rate of 17.59, making the entire transaction reach 91,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,139. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Director sold 5,362 for 22.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,575. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,874 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.23, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.04.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Going through the that latest performance of [KeyCorp, KEY]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.