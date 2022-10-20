The key reasons why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is -84.62% away from 52-week high?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -10.31% at $0.38, before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPPI posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$2.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $169.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9005, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8948.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 31.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,667 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 5,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 644,790. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,096 for 0.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,913. This particular insider is now the holder of 651,457 in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -174.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, SPPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0489.