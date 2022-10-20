The New York Times Company (NYT) Open at price of $30.42: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.28% at $30.06. During the day, the stock rose to $31.20 and sunk to $29.81 before settling in for the price of $30.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYT posted a 52-week range of $27.58-$56.19.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.13, operating margin was +13.15 and Pretax Margin of +14.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Publishing Industry. The New York Times Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 42.78, making the entire transaction reach 427,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,162. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s EVP, GC & SECRETARY sold 9,999 for 41.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 414,353. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,339 in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 15.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The New York Times Company (NYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.48, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.63.

In the same vein, NYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.02 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.