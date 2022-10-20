Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.02% at $9.74. During the day, the stock rose to $9.85 and sunk to $9.645 before settling in for the price of $9.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TBPH posted a 52-week range of $7.53-$13.17.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $767.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.48.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 86.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s SVP, DEVELOPMENT sold 4,906 shares at the rate of 9.71, making the entire transaction reach 47,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 364,745. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 09, Company’s SVP, DEVELOPMENT sold 15,086 for 8.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,606. This particular insider is now the holder of 369,651 in total.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.65.

In the same vein, TBPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.