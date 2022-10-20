Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) EPS is poised to hit 1.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.79% to $22.62. During the day, the stock rose to $24.04 and sunk to $22.45 before settling in for the price of $24.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCOM posted a 52-week range of $14.29-$31.60.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $647.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $631.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33732 employees. It has generated 715,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -19,651. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.04, operating margin was -7.05 and Pretax Margin of -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Trip.com Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 55.00% institutional ownership.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.14 in the upcoming year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.75.

In the same vein, TCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

[Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.