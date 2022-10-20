U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) 14-day ATR is 0.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) established initial surge of 4.54% at $12.66, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $12.78 and sunk to $11.97 before settling in for the price of $12.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $8.72-$21.54.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.92.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1863 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.39, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 06, this organization’s SVP General Counsel sold 32,230 shares at the rate of 12.83, making the entire transaction reach 413,668 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,692. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 15.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,346 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.72.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.