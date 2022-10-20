UBS Group AG (UBS) return on Assets touches 0.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.34% to $14.75. During the day, the stock rose to $14.93 and sunk to $14.63 before settling in for the price of $14.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$21.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 71294 employees. It has generated 442,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.40 and Pretax Margin of +27.14.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 57.18% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.44) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.58 while generating a return on equity of 12.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.62, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.06.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

[UBS Group AG, UBS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.