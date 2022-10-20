Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.37: Right on the Precipice

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) established initial surge of 0.26% at $11.49, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $11.59 and sunk to $11.435 before settling in for the price of $11.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$19.05.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.48 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 96941 employees. It has generated 372,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,072. The stock had 5.09 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.04, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.39, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.