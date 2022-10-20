Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 19, 2022, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.16% to $1.29, before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDH posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$2.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $306.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $507.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1518, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3103.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Waterdrop Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, WDH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Waterdrop Inc., WDH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.18 million was lower the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0914.