Weibo Corporation (WB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.54 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on October 19, 2022, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) started slowly as it slid -6.40% to $12.73. During the day, the stock rose to $13.42 and sunk to $12.40 before settling in for the price of $13.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WB posted a 52-week range of $12.90-$52.05.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6147 employees. It has generated 2,854,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 541,606. The stock had 1.60 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.11, operating margin was +30.90 and Pretax Margin of +23.77.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Weibo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.12%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.58, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, WB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weibo Corporation, WB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was lower the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.