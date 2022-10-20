Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) recent quarterly performance of -38.73% is not showing the real picture

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 1.83% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2699 and sunk to $0.2411 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3586, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7022.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,558. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,800 in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0315.