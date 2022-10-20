Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is predicted to post EPS of -1.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on October 19, 2022, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) started slowly as it slid -5.11% to $22.48. During the day, the stock rose to $23.62 and sunk to $22.22 before settling in for the price of $23.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZNTL posted a 52-week range of $17.33-$87.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17, this organization’s President sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 23.51, making the entire transaction reach 293,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 409,385. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s President sold 10,000 for 22.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 421,885 in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.21) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.30% and is forecasted to reach -4.68 in the upcoming year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46.

In the same vein, ZNTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.85, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZNTL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.