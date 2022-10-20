Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is -10.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.31% to $49.22, before settling in for the price of $51.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZION posted a 52-week range of $47.30-$75.44.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.33.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 83.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Exec VP sold 997 shares at the rate of 54.94, making the entire transaction reach 54,771 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,138. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Exec VP sold 3,443 for 58.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,366. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,860 in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.35) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.83 in the upcoming year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.22, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.25.

In the same vein, ZION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

[Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.58% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.