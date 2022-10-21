22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) latest performance of -4.80% is not what was on cards

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) flaunted slowness of -4.80% at $1.19, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.33 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XXII posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$3.52.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2377, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8713.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 22nd Century Group Inc. industry. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s President and COO sold 370,789 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 500,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 904,938. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for 1.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 405,574 in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.68.

In the same vein, XXII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.1129.