Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) EPS growth this year is 345.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $12.71. During the day, the stock rose to $13.20 and sunk to $12.70 before settling in for the price of $13.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKR posted a 52-week range of $12.28-$23.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 9.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 345.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.34.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 21.18, making the entire transaction reach 31,765 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,399. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 21.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,899 in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 345.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.52, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 106.14.

In the same vein, AKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

[Acadia Realty Trust, AKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.