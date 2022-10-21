ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) latest performance of 1.12% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.12% to $6.30. During the day, the stock rose to $6.89 and sunk to $6.16 before settling in for the price of $6.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACMR posted a 52-week range of $6.07-$37.51.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 56.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $443.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.17.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 877 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.22, operating margin was +14.90 and Pretax Margin of +16.58.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ACM Research Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 71.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s Director sold 36,537 shares at the rate of 16.10, making the entire transaction reach 588,246 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 855,090. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s official sold 10,000 for 17.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,002 in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.54 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.90, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, ACMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Going through the that latest performance of [ACM Research Inc., ACMR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.