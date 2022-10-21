America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) latest performance of -1.07% is not what was on cards

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.07% at $16.62. During the day, the stock rose to $16.89 and sunk to $16.47 before settling in for the price of $16.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMX posted a 52-week range of $16.13-$22.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 144.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $11.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 179942 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.13, operating margin was +19.96 and Pretax Margin of +12.00.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 22.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 144.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.51, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, AMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.