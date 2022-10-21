American Express Company (AXP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.14

As on October 20, 2022, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) started slowly as it slid -1.08% to $142.42. During the day, the stock rose to $147.315 and sunk to $142.15 before settling in for the price of $143.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $130.65-$199.55.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 166.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $752.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $748.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $163.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 64000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.30, operating margin was +26.35 and Pretax Margin of +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Director sold 4,005 shares at the rate of 166.63, making the entire transaction reach 667,355 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for 178.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,590,632. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,285 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.41) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 166.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.61, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.89.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.62 million was better the volume of 3.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.76% While, its Average True Range was 5.22.