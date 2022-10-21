Amgen Inc. (AMGN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.59

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.30% to $247.45. During the day, the stock rose to $249.06 and sunk to $246.01 before settling in for the price of $248.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMGN posted a 52-week range of $198.64-$258.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $535.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $239.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.41.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Amgen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 249.96, making the entire transaction reach 49,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,301. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director sold 6,600 for 249.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,643,378. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,184 in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.09) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.96, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.20.

In the same vein, AMGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.80, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amgen Inc., AMGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.29 million was inferior to the volume of 3.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.66% While, its Average True Range was 5.26.