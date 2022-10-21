Amphenol Corporation (APH) Moves -1.36% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.36% to $69.14. During the day, the stock rose to $70.92 and sunk to $68.64 before settling in for the price of $70.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APH posted a 52-week range of $61.67-$88.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 11.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $596.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.81.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 90000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.28, operating margin was +20.00 and Pretax Margin of +18.29.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Amphenol Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s President, ISS Division sold 122,000 shares at the rate of 77.44, making the entire transaction reach 9,447,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel sold 20,000 for 76.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,537,388. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,700 in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.68) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 26.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corporation (APH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.39, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.99.

In the same vein, APH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amphenol Corporation, APH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.33 million was inferior to the volume of 2.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.10% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.