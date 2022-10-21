AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) average volume reaches $14.71M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.96% to $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTD posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$12.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $400.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6060, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3177.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 39 workers. It has generated 4,343,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,860,713. The stock had 0.23 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.86, operating margin was +137.26 and Pretax Margin of +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

AMTD IDEA Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.40.

In the same vein, AMTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65.

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

[AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.1211.