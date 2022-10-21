Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) PE Ratio stood at $4.61: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.53% to $7.28. During the day, the stock rose to $7.45 and sunk to $7.15 before settling in for the price of $7.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $5.21-$9.77.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -29.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.21.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 2,145 shares at the rate of 6.31, making the entire transaction reach 13,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,145.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.61, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.97.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

[Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.