AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 20.94% at $0.73. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.6398 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APCX posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$20.24.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6442, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1026.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.76, operating margin was -21852.66 and Pretax Margin of -22396.88.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. AppTech Payments Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.10%, in contrast to 56.30% institutional ownership.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22396.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.58.

In the same vein, APCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01.

Technical Analysis of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0916.