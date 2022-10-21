Asana Inc. (ASAN) recent quarterly performance of 6.85% is not showing the real picture

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) established initial surge of 0.64% at $18.87, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $19.74 and sunk to $18.44 before settling in for the price of $18.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $16.19-$145.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.64.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Asana Inc. industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.60%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 303 shares at the rate of 22.91, making the entire transaction reach 6,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 168,304. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,754 for 23.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 612,106 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.45.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Asana Inc., ASAN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.