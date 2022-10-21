Autohome Inc. (ATHM) recent quarterly performance of -21.59% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.02% to $27.74. During the day, the stock rose to $29.25 and sunk to $27.13 before settling in for the price of $27.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHM posted a 52-week range of $20.49-$52.33.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.96.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autohome Inc. (ATHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.69, and its Beta score is 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.01.

In the same vein, ATHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 4.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Autohome Inc., ATHM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million was inferior to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.