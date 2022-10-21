AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $586.67K

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) established initial surge of 3.81% at $3.81, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.91 and sunk to $3.67 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVPT posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$9.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $726.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.06.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AvePoint Inc. industry. AvePoint Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 41.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 32,000 shares at the rate of 6.36, making the entire transaction reach 203,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 154,343. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for 6.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,000 in total.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1815.08.

In the same vein, AVPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AvePoint Inc., AVPT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.