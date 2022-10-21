Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Open at price of $5.04: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.43% to $4.67. During the day, the stock rose to $5.30 and sunk to $4.59 before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZRE posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$25.30.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $302.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 471 employees. It has generated 435,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,293. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.71, operating margin was +48.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, AZRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.