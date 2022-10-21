Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.43% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2151 and sunk to $0.1991 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTC posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$3.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5045, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4116.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.92%, in contrast to 51.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 10,553 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 32,126 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s 10% Owner bought 37,947 for 3.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,687. This particular insider is now the holder of 989,447 in total.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.11.

In the same vein, BNTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Benitec Biopharma Inc., BNTC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0510.