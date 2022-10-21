Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) last month performance of -23.94% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.09% at $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2525 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRUG posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$8.95.
This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4365, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4899.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Ownership Facts and Figures
Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.01%, in contrast to 8.98% institutional ownership.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a return on equity of -85.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.
In the same vein, DRUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25.
Technical Analysis of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)
If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.1831.