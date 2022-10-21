Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.32

As on October 20, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) started slowly as it slid -2.58% to $37.75. During the day, the stock rose to $39.245 and sunk to $37.70 before settling in for the price of $38.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAM posted a 52-week range of $36.93-$62.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2333.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.90%, in contrast to 72.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,825,000 shares at the rate of 8.50, making the entire transaction reach 24,012,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,797,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,622,000 in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2333.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.47, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, BAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brookfield Asset Management Inc., BAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.76 million was better the volume of 1.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.