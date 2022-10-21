Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) latest performance of 2.42% is not what was on cards

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.42% to $56.67. During the day, the stock rose to $57.70 and sunk to $55.95 before settling in for the price of $55.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $36.62-$69.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 105.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9735 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.57, operating margin was +31.65 and Pretax Margin of +31.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 105.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.09, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.90.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.00, a figure that is expected to reach 2.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

[Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.29.