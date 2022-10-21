Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) 14-day ATR is 3.73: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.26% to $94.98. During the day, the stock rose to $97.71 and sunk to $94.33 before settling in for the price of $95.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $90.27-$174.65.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 420.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $379.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 53600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.95 and Pretax Margin of +49.43.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 90.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s President, U.S. Card sold 600 shares at the rate of 100.94, making the entire transaction reach 60,564 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,243. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s Controller sold 322 for 108.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,392 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 420.00% and is forecasted to reach 17.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.17, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.02.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.79, a figure that is expected to reach 5.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

[Capital One Financial Corporation, COF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.76.